Ivy Tech Columbus offering summer camps for tech learning

Area middle and high school students will be able to attend an array of free summer camps starting in June, being put on by Ivy Tech Community College Columbus campus.

According to Ivy Tech, the camps will provide hands on learning for students, allowing them to explore potential career paths ranging from STEM workshops and aviation, to information technology and engineering.

The camps will be going on in June and July. Spaces are limited and registration is required.

You can find a complete list and sign up at ivytech.edu/columbuscamps