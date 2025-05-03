Ivy Tech Columbus names Amos as new interim chancellor

Ivy Tech Community College in Columbus is announcing a new interim chancellor as Dr. Steven Combs moves to a new role.

According to the school, Combs has been named Interim Provost of Ivy Tech Community College. The community college has named Stephanie Amos as the Interim Chancellor for the College’s Columbus Service Area.

Amos most recently served as Vice Chancellor of Finance and Administration for Ivy Tech Columbus and previously Vice Chancellor of Strategic Partnerships for Ivy Tech Columbus, Executive Director of Finance and Interim Executive Director of Workforce Alignment across multiple Ivy Tech campuses.

Amos is a Shelbyville resident. She holds a Masters of Business Administration from Ashford University and a bachelors in accounting from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.

The Ivy Tech Columbus Service Area includes Bartholomew, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, and Shelby counties with campuses in Columbus, Franklin, and Shelbyville.

