Ivy Tech and Purdue announce new engineering partnership

Ivy Tech Community College Columbus campus and Purdue University are announcing a new partnership to seamlessly guide students from Ivy Tech beginnings to Purdue engineering degrees.

Called Green 2 Gold, the program was announced this afternoon at Tony Moravec Hall. It will begin at the Columbus campus this fall with 20 students in the first cohort. The students will be co-enrolled simultaneously in both schools.

Dr. Arvind Raman, dean of the Purdue University College of Engineering explains:

After earning their Ivy Tech associates degree, they will be eligible to move directly into a bachelors degree engineering program at Purdue.

The goal is to provide the engineers needed by businesses locally and statewide such as Cummins, as well as provide a pathway that keeps students in Indiana.

Assuming the program is a success, the idea is to expand the partnership to other campuses in future years.

Many details still need to be worked out before the first cohort can begin their work and school officials went right into planning meeting for the Green 2 Gold program after the announcement at Moravec Hall.

Photo: Dr. Arvind Raman, dean of the Purdue University College of Engineering, speaks during Wednesday’s announcement at Moravec Hall in Columbus. WRB photo