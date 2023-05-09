IUPUC’s kids civics camp receives state humanities grant

IUPUC’s iEngage civics camp for kids is receiving a grant from Indiana Humanities aimed at bringing Hoosiers together for critical discussions.

The free civics camp for fifth-to-ninth graders is coming up June 26th to 30th and is already full with a waiting list for participants. Organizers say that the Indiana Humanities action grant will help provide food and supplies for the event.

The camp is being offered through the IU Center on Representative Government, a non-partisan, educational institution founded by former Indiana congressman Lee Hamilton. The center’s goal is to to teach the skills that are essential to sustaining representative democracy.

Each day, campers will work on tackling an issue that’s important to them, while also learning from local leaders and organizations who work to solve community issues.

Indiana Humanities announced 10 action grants aimed at events such as exhibitions, workshops, lectures and reading and discussion programs.

To learn more about iEngage, visit https://corg.iu.edu/programs/iengage/index.html.