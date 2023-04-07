IUPUC student project presentations unveiled Tuesday

IUPUC students will be making presentations next week of their projects through the Office of Student Research.

According to the school, 13 student projects with the work of 23 students will be unveiled including work on efficient wind-turbine blades, mental health care for the Asian community, how educators can help children recovering from trauma and other topics.

This will be the 13th annual Office of Student Research exhibition. The exhibition teams receive a grant of up to $1,000 to fund their projects. Each project has a detailed plan, has been approved by review committee and a faculty advisor who helps guide the project.

The exhibition will be from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Student Commons at the Columbus Learning Center on Central Avenue. The event is free and you are invited to attend.