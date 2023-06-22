IUPUC seeks sponsors for scholarship fundraiser

IUPUC is looking for sponsors for a September events which provides scholarships for area college students.

The Bicycle Boogie Bike Ride is planned for Sept. 30th. The Bicycle Boogie is organized by the IU Alumni Association South Central Region. All proceeds benefit the IUPUC Alumni Association Scholarship Fund.

The rides start and ends at the Upland Pump House in downtown Columbus. There will be three routes, with lengths of 13.5, 33 or 48 miles. Routes will take bicyclists though the Columbus People Trails and surrounding areas. The 48-mile route will head into Brown County with a stop at the Story Inn.

Sponsorships range from $250 to $2,500. If you are interested in sponsoring the Boogie you can find more information here:https://www.iupuc.edu/giving/bicycle-boogie/

The cost of the event is $30 for early registration and $35 the day of the event.