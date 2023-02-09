IUPUC professor, student recognized with Building Bridges awards

Kevin Jones. photo courtesy of IUPUC

An IUPUC professor and student were recognized recently with Indiana University’s Building Bridges Award.

Kevin Jones, associate professor of management in the Division of Business, and student Yamileth Martinez, received the award at IU’s recent Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration and third annual Social Justice Conference.

The Building Bridges Award recognizes individuals and organizations who capture King’s vision, spirit, and leadership. One student and one community member, including faculty, staff or local organizations were recognized from each IU campus and IU’s School of Medicine.

According to the school, Jones has dedicated himself in service to Dr. King’s legacy, including leading a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) faculty council subcommittee, and leading and contributing to multiple diversity initiatives and social justice programming.

Yamileth Martinez. Photo courtesy of IUPUC

Martinez, is a senior in the School of Education. Her honors project examines how undocumented immigrants are perceived. She is pursuing an Office of Student Research project to understand further how discrimination against national origin, language, and citizenship status are perpetuated.

As part of the award, IUPUC received a $500 grant for the Latino-American Organization of Volunteers in Education (LOVE) for continued outreach and work in the community.