IUPUC professor receives school’s first IU FACET award

An IUPUC professor has received the 2023 IU Faculty Academy on Excellence in Teaching or FACET award, the first time a school professor has been so recognized.

According to IUPUC, adjunct business professor Vipul Srivastava received the award for a classroom activity where teams of students work with local businesses to gain insights on industry practices and challenges, present their findings and propose improvements.

Srivastava has been with IUPUC since 2019 teaching courses in personnel management, managing behavior in organizations, and human resource management. He is also a Learning and Leadership Development Manager, at Cummins Inc.

The FACET awards from IU recognize faculty who bring passion, innovation, and creativity to the classroom to promote student success. They are meant to help share best practices in teaching for the entire IU community.