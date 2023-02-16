IUPUC nursing program to merge with other IU programs

The IUPUC nursing program will become part of the core university nursing programs, joining with IUPUI, IU Bloomington and IU Fort Wayne.

According to an announcement from the school, this is part of a plan to streamline access to nursing education statewide. all four campuses will have a unified curriculum and student access to degree programs will be expanded and it will increase faculty development opportunities.

Robin Newhouse, dean of the IU School of Nursing said that this would formalize the relationships between the four schools, advancing “academic excellence and student success through a unified academic approach.”

The Division of Health Sciences at IUPUC currently offers an IU Bachelor of Science in nursing degree that includes traditional and accelerated degree tracks. The IU School of Nursing graduate programs offer a master’s degree with nine different tracks as well as two doctoral programs. The transition of nursing programs at IUPUC into the core school will provide a clearer path for nursing students at IUPUC so they can benefit from the graduate programs.

School officials said the change is coming as IUPUI works to increase undergraduate enrollment by 50 percent on the Indianapolis campus over the next three years. The changes at IUPUC would provide stronger brand identity and consistency for prospective students, school officials hope.

The changeover is expected to be completed by 2025.

Photo courtesy of IUPUC. An IUPUC instructor demonstrates the placement of a nasogastric tube on a SIM manikin with a group of students in the nursing simulation center.