IUPUC nursing program simulator receives renewed accreditation
IUPUC is announcing that its nursing simulation center is being reaccredited, making it one of only 100 labs worldwide to receive full accredidation.
According to the school, the center features a skills lab with eight patient care rooms, a clinical exam room, realistic adult and pediatric manikins and more.
The Simulation in Healthcare accreditation is a peer-reviewed, customized evaluation of healthcare simulation programs. It examines assessment, research, teaching/education, and systems integration. IUPUC’s accreditation in the area of Teaching/Education is in place through 2027.
You can get a link for more information at iupuc.edu/about/simulation-center.