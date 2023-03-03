IUPUC hosting first home baseball games Saturday, Sunday

IUPUC will be holding its first-ever home opener for its new men’s baseball team on Saturday at Jennings County High School.

The team will be taking on Cleary University from Michigan at 2 p.m. The second game of a double-header with Cleary will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the high school.

According to the school, home games will be played at Jennings County High School until the the team’s new field at Ceraland Park has finished construction. The field is expected to be ready by late March.

UPUC is participating as an associate member of the NAIA in its inaugural year in athletics, with plans to join the River States Conference pending full NAIA membership.