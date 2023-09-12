IUPUC hosting Constitution Day activities next week

Indiana University Columbus will be hosting a recognition of Constitution Day with live music, a discussion and a voter registration drive.

Aimee Zoeller, an IU Columbus sociology professor and Woody Guthrie scholar, will be leading a discussion of the origins of Guthrie’s “This Land is Your Land” as well as presenting contemporary perspectives on the song.

Zoeller says Guthrie was considered a “radical patriot.” She says that Guthrie “believed in the power of people organizing, in political processes, and freedom as a political and individual destiny.” Zoeller will also be joined by two other members of the Woody Guthrie Teaching Collective.

Local musician Dan Fleming will perform Guthrie’s music, as well as traditional folk and bluegrass songs.

The event will start at 3 p.m. on Sept. 19th in Room 1205 at the Columbus Learning Center on Central Avenue. Voter registration will be available at the Landing in the Columbus Learning Center from noon until 3 p.m. that day.

Constitution Day recognizes the adoption of the United States Constitution and those who have become U.S. citizens. It’s been celebrated annually at the Columbus campus for nearly 20 years.