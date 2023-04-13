IUPUC hosting area job fair today

If you are job hunting, there will be a Career Fair this afternoon at the Columbus Learning Center.

According to IUPUC, about 50 employers will be attending the Career Fair, including Cummins and Toyota Manufacturing. Jobs are available in the business, education, engineering, health care, liberal arts and manufacturing sectors. The employers are located in Bartholomew County and surrounding counties.

According to the school, the employers are primarily looking for full-time employees, but some are also offering summer and part-time jobs and potential internships.

The Career Fair will be from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. today in the Columbus Learning Center on Central Avenue. It is free and you are invited to attend. You should bring several copies of your resume.