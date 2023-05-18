IUPUC food pantry partners with Gleaners Food Bank

A food bank for struggling IUPUC students is expanding its efforts thanks to a partnership with Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana.

The school’s Pride Pantry is expanding both its stock and its reach. According to school officials there will be more fresh produce and healthier options along with the benefits of lower, bulk pricing that Gleaners can offer.

The partnership started in March and every other Monday the food bank made deliveries, averaging about 700 pounds of food each time. The food bank will scale back deliveries during the summer session. Summer hours for Pride Pantry are Tuesdays and Thursdays or by appointment.

Fred Glass, President and CEO of Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana said that it may surprise people that college students face hunger but they and other organizations are seeing increasing food insecurity on campuses.

The pantry displays produce and bakery items in the main area of The Landing area in the Columbus Learning Center to help draw in patrons and to make sure perishable items are taken.

Pride Pantry relies on donations from fundraising and food drives. To make a donation click here. https://give.myiu.org/iupuc/I320015214.html