IUPUC commencement set for May 11th

IUPUC will be holding its 2023 commencement celebration next week.

The school will be recognizing 234 graduates representing IUPUC’s 12 undergraduate and three graduate programs. To qualify for commencement, students must have finsiehd their coursework by December or be expected to finish it this month, or August.

Featured speakers for the commencement will be Andy Klein, the interim chancellor for IUPUI; Audra McNear, IUPUC’s student government activities board president and Sarah Achenbach, the recipient of this year’s IUPUC Chancellor’s Scholar Award.

The ceremony will be on May 11th at the Columbus Airpark Campus. Grandstand seating will be available, and guests are asked to be seated by 9:30 a.m. The processional starts at 9:45 and the program begins at 10 a.m.. No registration or tickets are required for this year’s event.