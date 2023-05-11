IUPUC celebrating degrees for mental health counselors

IUPUC is touting efforts to improve mental health outcomes for area residents.

According to the school, 11 students will be recognized during today’s commencement ceremony for completing their masters degrees in Mental Health Counseling.

The program began in 2012 and has since graduated 64 students with the master of arts degree in mental health counseling. Of those 44 have opted to be licensed as mental health providers in Indiana. In addition to their coursework, in their last year of the programs students complete 700-hours of clinical field work in the community.

Some of the graduates have gone on to work in local agencies such as Centerstone, Columbus Regional Health and Life Works at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.

Darrin Carr, director of the program says the federal department of Health and Human Services has designated Bartholomew and surrounding counties as an area with a shortage of mental health professionals.

The commencement ceremony will be at the Columbus Airpark Campus. Guests are asked to be seated by 9:30 a.m. The processional starts at 9:45 a.m. and the program begins at 10 a.m.. No registration or tickets are required for this year’s event.