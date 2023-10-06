IU micro-grants awarded to area eclipse event planners

Several local organizations are receiving micro grants through IU to plan for activities during next April’s total solar eclipse.

The Indiana University Center for Rural Engagement announced 30 grants of up to $2,000 being awarded for its eclipse initiative. More than 80 organizations applied for the grants.

Among those receiving funds are Main Street of Hope, which plans to host a three three-day solar eclipse festival on the town square featuring science and art projects, live music, games and food. Edinburgh will host a daylong celebration featuring chalk art, live music, handcrafted items and a collaborative community mural painting. In Shelby County, the Blue River Community Foundation will install an asphalt mural depicting the sun as part of an existing public art piece with a community walk and a communal art project.

At 3:04 in the afternoon on Monday April 8th, part of Indiana will be in complete darkness for four minutes as the moon shadows the sun and falls under the path of totality.