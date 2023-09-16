IU Health Nashville clinic work to start in October

Work is starting soon on a new medical facility in Nashville — a partnership between IU Health and the Brown County Community YMCA.

The new medical office building will be just off of State Road 46 and Maple Leaf Boulevard and will be home the home to IU Health’s primary care, walk-in and orthopedics services. There will also be the possibility of more specialty services in the future.

Brian Shockney, senior vice president for IU Health System Regional Operations, said the project is possible through help from the IU Health Foundation and a generous gift from Burt Borgelt in honor of his wife, Sue, for whom the health center will be named. The Borgelts fostered the creation of the present Brown County Community YMCA.

A ground-breaking at the site was held this week and the project is planned to begin by mid-October, with an estimated completion date next July.

IU Health will manage the construction and when finished will rent the space from the YMCA.