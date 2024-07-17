IU Columbus to host walk-in hours for admissions

IU Columbus will be holding walk in hours next week for both admitted students and prospective ones to meet with admissions counselors.

According to the school, the sessions are meant to help students wherever they are in the admissions process. You care encouraged to stop by whether a high school junior or senior, a college student already or an adult considering a return to school. You will be able to learn about undergraduate and graduate programs, get assistance with the application process, take a campus tour and ask questions.

Organizers say that the theme of the week is “Plant Your Roots at IU Columbus.” Everyone attending will receive seeds for a redbud and a tulip tree, planting cups, soil and wildflower seed paper.

The information sessions will be from 9 to 4 next Monday through Friday. You should show up at the admissions office. Reservations are not required but if you want to set a time you can go to http://go.iu.edu/columbus-visit