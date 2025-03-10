IU Columbus to host visits to campus this month

IU Columbus will be hosting visits to the campus later this month and in April for those who might want to become students there.

The visit days will be from 9 to 4 p.m. the week of March 17th through 21st and again March 31st to April 4th. Next week’s session is geared for students who have already have an associate’s degree or attended another school. The later session will be for those interested in applying to the school or who are already enrolled for the summer or fall sessions.

If you attend, you will be able to meet with an admissions counselor, get information about programs, be assisted with the application process and take a campus tour. There will also be information about filling out the Free Application For Federal Student Aid, as well as scholarships and work-study opportunities.

You can get more information at columbus.iu.edu/admissions.