IU Columbus recognizes students, staff at annual convocation

IU Columbus held its Academic Honors Convocation last week, recognizing more than 40 outstanding students, along with a staff member and seven faculty members.

Caroline Sheaffer of Waldron was recognized with the Chancellor’s Scholar Award. Wendy Cartwright of Columbus received the Undergraduate Student Service-Learning Leadership Award.

Staff member Jayne Morris received the Vickie Welsh-Huston Staff Council Service Award.

Among the full-time faculty member awards:

  • Laura Liu received the Outstanding Research, Scholarship, and Creativity Award

  • Kevin McCracken received the Outstanding Faculty Service Award

  • Julie Goodspeed-Chadwick received the Outstanding Teaching Award.

Other award winners included:

Division of Business

  • Georgia Blair Miller Business Student | Jazmyn Ketchum – Columbus

  • Division of Business Foundation Outstanding Student in Business | Austin Ford – Elizabethtown

  • Agresta, Storms & O’Leary Outstanding Student in Accounting | Blake Nigg – Columbus

  • Centra Credit Union Outstanding Student in Finance | Jean Berber Souberbielle – Columbus

  • The Republic/AIM Media Indiana Outstanding Student in Marketing | Hannah Grimes – Columbus

  • Outstanding Student in Innovation Management | Michal Greenlee – Hope

  • Outstanding Student in Management | Kaydence Brewer – Columbus

  • Outstanding Student in Supply Chain Management | Maria Garcia – Columbus

Business Scholar Awards

  • Jean Berber Souberbielle – Columbus

  • Kaydence Brewer – Columbus

  • Karen Cima – Columbus

  • Charlie Kramer – Greensburg

  • Blake Nigg – Columbus

  • Justin Oliphant – Seymour

  • Tessa Piper – Columbus

  • Stevie Sedam – Seymour

  • Eric Swihart – Bloomington

  • Ashley Thill – Columbus

General Studies Degree Program

  • Outstanding Graduate Award | Audrey Lawson – Columbus

Division of Education

  • Distinguished Teaching & Learning Performance in K-6 English Language Learner Education | Caroline Sheaffer – Columbus

  • Distinguished Teaching & Learning Performance in Equity Education | Hayden Chadwell – Aurora

  • Distinguished Teaching & Learning Performance in K-6 Special Education | Paxton Heyne – Seymour

  • IU Columbus Indiana Association of Colleges for Teacher Education Future Educator | Julia Diebold – Franklin

  • IU Columbus Indiana Association of Colleges for Teacher Education Future Educator | Maylee Barriger – Columbus

Division of Liberal Arts

  • Outstanding Student in Liberal Arts | Wendy Cartwright – Columbus

  • Outstanding Student in English | Kylie Brooks – Columbus

  • Best English Essay | Brandi Eweka – Columbus

  • Outstanding Student in Communication Studies | Jimena Leal – Seymour

Division of Nursing

  • Outstanding Pre-Licensure Student in Nursing | Kaylee Hoagland – Trafalgar

  • Outstanding Student in Community Health | Kelsey Wischmeier – Crothersville

  • Vicki Johnson-Poynter Nurse Leadership Award | Tracey Driver – North Vernon

  • Vicki Johnson-Poynter Nurse Leadership Award | Kelley Stam – Columbus

Division of Science

  • Columbus Regional Health Outstanding Student in Science | Krista Blackburn – Hope

  • Outstanding Student in Math | Sarah Dixon – Columbus

  • Outstanding Student in Biology | Jason Clapp – Columbus

  • Promising Future Psychologist | Amanda Eaton – Columbus

  • Outstanding Student in Psychology | Hannah Harris – Columbus

  • Jack P. Young Chemistry Award | Abby McDonald – North Vernon

Also announced were 15 grant award winners through the Office of Student Research.

  • Allison Boilanger – Westport

  • Kaydence Brewer – Linton

  • Kelsey Buchanan – Westport

  • Jacob Clapp – Columbus

  • Nancy Labra Gomez – North Vernon

  • Etta Greathouse – North Vernon

  • Hannah Harris – Columbus

  • Ana Jackson – Bloomington

  • LaShawnda Kirk – Greenwood

  • Shyamala Raghunathan – Columbus

  • Deborah Roach – Zionsville

  • Marina Soto – Seymour

  • Keaton Secrest – Columbus

  • Ashley Thill – Columbus

  • Hope Zimmerman – Franklin

Other faculty awards:

  • Jacqueline D. Franz Outstanding Part-time Faculty Teaching Award | Christopher Sims

  • Indiana University Trustees Teaching Award | Pamela Morris

  • Indiana University Trustees Teaching Award | Karen Garrity

  • W. Coons Distinguished Service Award | Andrea Gillett

The event was Wednesday in the Custer-Nugent Lecture Hall located in the Columbus Learning Center.