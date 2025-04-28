IU Columbus recognizes students, staff at annual convocation
IU Columbus held its Academic Honors Convocation last week, recognizing more than 40 outstanding students, along with a staff member and seven faculty members.
Caroline Sheaffer of Waldron was recognized with the Chancellor’s Scholar Award. Wendy Cartwright of Columbus received the Undergraduate Student Service-Learning Leadership Award.
Staff member Jayne Morris received the Vickie Welsh-Huston Staff Council Service Award.
Among the full-time faculty member awards:
- Laura Liu received the Outstanding Research, Scholarship, and Creativity Award
- Kevin McCracken received the Outstanding Faculty Service Award
- Julie Goodspeed-Chadwick received the Outstanding Teaching Award.
Other award winners included:
Division of Business
- Georgia Blair Miller Business Student | Jazmyn Ketchum – Columbus
- Division of Business Foundation Outstanding Student in Business | Austin Ford – Elizabethtown
- Agresta, Storms & O’Leary Outstanding Student in Accounting | Blake Nigg – Columbus
- Centra Credit Union Outstanding Student in Finance | Jean Berber Souberbielle – Columbus
- The Republic/AIM Media Indiana Outstanding Student in Marketing | Hannah Grimes – Columbus
- Outstanding Student in Innovation Management | Michal Greenlee – Hope
- Outstanding Student in Management | Kaydence Brewer – Columbus
- Outstanding Student in Supply Chain Management | Maria Garcia – Columbus
Business Scholar Awards
- Jean Berber Souberbielle – Columbus
- Kaydence Brewer – Columbus
- Karen Cima – Columbus
- Charlie Kramer – Greensburg
- Blake Nigg – Columbus
- Justin Oliphant – Seymour
- Tessa Piper – Columbus
- Stevie Sedam – Seymour
- Eric Swihart – Bloomington
- Ashley Thill – Columbus
General Studies Degree Program
- Outstanding Graduate Award | Audrey Lawson – Columbus
Division of Education
- Distinguished Teaching & Learning Performance in K-6 English Language Learner Education | Caroline Sheaffer – Columbus
- Distinguished Teaching & Learning Performance in Equity Education | Hayden Chadwell – Aurora
- Distinguished Teaching & Learning Performance in K-6 Special Education | Paxton Heyne – Seymour
- IU Columbus Indiana Association of Colleges for Teacher Education Future Educator | Julia Diebold – Franklin
- IU Columbus Indiana Association of Colleges for Teacher Education Future Educator | Maylee Barriger – Columbus
Division of Liberal Arts
- Outstanding Student in Liberal Arts | Wendy Cartwright – Columbus
- Outstanding Student in English | Kylie Brooks – Columbus
- Best English Essay | Brandi Eweka – Columbus
- Outstanding Student in Communication Studies | Jimena Leal – Seymour
Division of Nursing
- Outstanding Pre-Licensure Student in Nursing | Kaylee Hoagland – Trafalgar
- Outstanding Student in Community Health | Kelsey Wischmeier – Crothersville
- Vicki Johnson-Poynter Nurse Leadership Award | Tracey Driver – North Vernon
- Vicki Johnson-Poynter Nurse Leadership Award | Kelley Stam – Columbus
Division of Science
- Columbus Regional Health Outstanding Student in Science | Krista Blackburn – Hope
- Outstanding Student in Math | Sarah Dixon – Columbus
- Outstanding Student in Biology | Jason Clapp – Columbus
- Promising Future Psychologist | Amanda Eaton – Columbus
- Outstanding Student in Psychology | Hannah Harris – Columbus
- Jack P. Young Chemistry Award | Abby McDonald – North Vernon
Also announced were 15 grant award winners through the Office of Student Research.
- Allison Boilanger – Westport
- Kaydence Brewer – Linton
- Kelsey Buchanan – Westport
- Jacob Clapp – Columbus
- Nancy Labra Gomez – North Vernon
- Etta Greathouse – North Vernon
- Hannah Harris – Columbus
- Ana Jackson – Bloomington
- LaShawnda Kirk – Greenwood
- Shyamala Raghunathan – Columbus
- Deborah Roach – Zionsville
- Marina Soto – Seymour
- Keaton Secrest – Columbus
- Ashley Thill – Columbus
- Hope Zimmerman – Franklin
Other faculty awards:
- Jacqueline D. Franz Outstanding Part-time Faculty Teaching Award | Christopher Sims
- Indiana University Trustees Teaching Award | Pamela Morris
- Indiana University Trustees Teaching Award | Karen Garrity
- W. Coons Distinguished Service Award | Andrea Gillett
The event was Wednesday in the Custer-Nugent Lecture Hall located in the Columbus Learning Center.