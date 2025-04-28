IU Columbus recognizes students, staff at annual convocation

IU Columbus held its Academic Honors Convocation last week, recognizing more than 40 outstanding students, along with a staff member and seven faculty members.

Caroline Sheaffer of Waldron was recognized with the Chancellor’s Scholar Award. Wendy Cartwright of Columbus received the Undergraduate Student Service-Learning Leadership Award.

Staff member Jayne Morris received the Vickie Welsh-Huston Staff Council Service Award.

Among the full-time faculty member awards:

Laura Liu received the Outstanding Research, Scholarship, and Creativity Award

Kevin McCracken received the Outstanding Faculty Service Award

Julie Goodspeed-Chadwick received the Outstanding Teaching Award.

Other award winners included:

Division of Business

Georgia Blair Miller Business Student | Jazmyn Ketchum – Columbus

Division of Business Foundation Outstanding Student in Business | Austin Ford – Elizabethtown

Agresta, Storms & O’Leary Outstanding Student in Accounting | Blake Nigg – Columbus

Centra Credit Union Outstanding Student in Finance | Jean Berber Souberbielle – Columbus

The Republic/AIM Media Indiana Outstanding Student in Marketing | Hannah Grimes – Columbus

Outstanding Student in Innovation Management | Michal Greenlee – Hope

Outstanding Student in Management | Kaydence Brewer – Columbus

Outstanding Student in Supply Chain Management | Maria Garcia – Columbus

Business Scholar Awards

Jean Berber Souberbielle – Columbus

Kaydence Brewer – Columbus

Karen Cima – Columbus

Charlie Kramer – Greensburg

Blake Nigg – Columbus

Justin Oliphant – Seymour

Tessa Piper – Columbus

Stevie Sedam – Seymour

Eric Swihart – Bloomington

Ashley Thill – Columbus

General Studies Degree Program

Outstanding Graduate Award | Audrey Lawson – Columbus

Division of Education

Distinguished Teaching & Learning Performance in K-6 English Language Learner Education | Caroline Sheaffer – Columbus

Distinguished Teaching & Learning Performance in Equity Education | Hayden Chadwell – Aurora

Distinguished Teaching & Learning Performance in K-6 Special Education | Paxton Heyne – Seymour

IU Columbus Indiana Association of Colleges for Teacher Education Future Educator | Julia Diebold – Franklin

IU Columbus Indiana Association of Colleges for Teacher Education Future Educator | Maylee Barriger – Columbus

Division of Liberal Arts

Outstanding Student in Liberal Arts | Wendy Cartwright – Columbus

Outstanding Student in English | Kylie Brooks – Columbus

Best English Essay | Brandi Eweka – Columbus

Outstanding Student in Communication Studies | Jimena Leal – Seymour

Division of Nursing

Outstanding Pre-Licensure Student in Nursing | Kaylee Hoagland – Trafalgar

Outstanding Student in Community Health | Kelsey Wischmeier – Crothersville

Vicki Johnson-Poynter Nurse Leadership Award | Tracey Driver – North Vernon

Vicki Johnson-Poynter Nurse Leadership Award | Kelley Stam – Columbus

Division of Science

Columbus Regional Health Outstanding Student in Science | Krista Blackburn – Hope

Outstanding Student in Math | Sarah Dixon – Columbus

Outstanding Student in Biology | Jason Clapp – Columbus

Promising Future Psychologist | Amanda Eaton – Columbus

Outstanding Student in Psychology | Hannah Harris – Columbus

Jack P. Young Chemistry Award | Abby McDonald – North Vernon

Also announced were 15 grant award winners through the Office of Student Research.

Allison Boilanger – Westport

Kaydence Brewer – Linton

Kelsey Buchanan – Westport

Jacob Clapp – Columbus

Nancy Labra Gomez – North Vernon

Etta Greathouse – North Vernon

Hannah Harris – Columbus

Ana Jackson – Bloomington

LaShawnda Kirk – Greenwood

Shyamala Raghunathan – Columbus

Deborah Roach – Zionsville

Marina Soto – Seymour

Keaton Secrest – Columbus

Ashley Thill – Columbus

Hope Zimmerman – Franklin

Other faculty awards:

Jacqueline D. Franz Outstanding Part-time Faculty Teaching Award | Christopher Sims

Indiana University Trustees Teaching Award | Pamela Morris

Indiana University Trustees Teaching Award | Karen Garrity

W. Coons Distinguished Service Award | Andrea Gillett

The event was Wednesday in the Custer-Nugent Lecture Hall located in the Columbus Learning Center.