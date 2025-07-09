IU Columbus offering walk-in admissions help next week

IU Columbus will be holding walk in hours next week for both admitted students and prospective ones to meet with admissions counselors.

According to the school, the sessions are meant to help students wherever they are in the admissions process. You are encouraged to stop by whether you are considering transferring to IU Columbus, an incoming freshman who needs help with enrollment checklist, high schoolers planning ahead, or working adults considering returning to college. You will be able to learn about undergraduate and graduate programs, get assistance with the application process, take a campus tour and ask questions.

Organizers say that the theme of the week is “It’s in the Bag.” Everyone attending will receive an IU Columbus tote bag.

The information sessions will be from 9 to 4 next Monday through Friday, July 14th through the 18th. You should show up at the admissions office. Reservations are not required but if you want to set a time you can sign up here: columbus.iu.edu/admissions