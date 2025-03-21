IU Columbus offering info event for high school juniors, seniors

IU Columbus will be hosting a session in April to let high school juniors and seniors get to know the campus.

The Get to Know IU Columbus event will be from 1 to 3:30 p.m. the afternoon of April 3rd. If you would like to attend, you can find a link to sign up here: https://columbus.iu.edu/admissions/visit/index.html.

The event is part of a series of campus visits going on now through the first week of April. If you attend one of the sessions from 9 to 4 each week day through April 4th, you will be able to meet with an admissions counselor, get information about programs, be assisted with the application process and take a campus tour. There will also be information about filling out the Free Application For Federal Student Aid, as well as scholarships and work-study opportunities.

You can get more information on all the visit days at columbus.iu.edu/admissions.