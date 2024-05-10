IU Columbus offering help next week to transfer, returning students

IU Columbus will be offering assistance next week to anyone considering transferring to the school.

The school will be offering one-on-one sessions with an admissions counselor from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday next week for anyone who ahs previously attended a university elsewhere, or those who have taken a break from college and would like to return to school.

The school staff will be offering information on undergraduate and graduate programs, assistance with the application process, providing campus tours, and answering questions. You can also get help filling out your Free Application for Federal Student Aid and learn more about work study options and scholarship opportunities.

Jayne Morris, Assistant Director of Enrollment Management for IU Columbus says there is still time to attend school in the fall.

To take part you should go to the campus on Central Avenue and head to the admissions office.