IU Columbus offering event to meet athletes, coaches

IU Columbus will be holding an open house in April for residents to meet their local Crimson Pride college athletes.

The event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on April 4th at Circle K Fieldhouse at Nexus Park, the former Fair Oaks Mall on 25th Street.

IU Columbus is already fielding men’s and women’s soccer teams along with cross country, women’s volleyball, softball, and baseball. Later this year, the school is adding men’s and women’s basketball, track and field, and competitive cheer and dance teams.

There will be family friendly activities including trying to score a goal against a collegiate soccer goalie, shooting hoops with the school’s basketball teams, and watching performances by the school’s cheer and dance teams. You will also have a chance to talk with the coaches and athletic staff. And there will be free Crimson Pride T-shirts while they are available.

You can find more information here: go.iu.edu/6lHQ.