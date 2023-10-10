IU Columbus literary magazine now available

IU Columbus says that the newest edition of its student literary magazine, Talking Leaves, is now available online and on the campus. The 116 page magazine features creative works from 30 students of IU Columbus and Ivy Tech Community College.

Submissions were made through a blind submission process where students submitted original, unpublished works of fiction or nonfiction prose, poetry or artwork. , which can be previous classwork. Lisa Siefker-Bailey, the publication’s advisor encourages students from all majors to consider taking part by submitting their work or by volunteering.

You can find physical copies of the magazine at The Landing in the Columbus Learning Center or find a link to download a copy here: https://www.iupuc.edu/liberal-arts/talking-leaves/