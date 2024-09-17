IU Columbus hosting voter information activities today

IU Columbus will be offering voting information on campus today as part of its celebration of Constitution Day and Voter Registration Day later this month.

You will be able to check your voter registration and who will be on your ballot, find your voting locations, and view a voting booth used in Bartholomew County elections. There will also be snacks, button making and opportunities to ask questions about the upcoming elections.

The activities will be held in the Landing at the Columbus Learning Center at 4555 Central Avenue from 10 to 2 p.m.