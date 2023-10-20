IU Columbus hosting events to raise media literacy

IU Columbus will be hosting a series of events next week in recognition of National Media Literacy Week.

The sessions Monday through Thursday will focus on themes including building critical thinking through education and misinformation on health issues.

Organizer Pamela Morris says that with so many sources of information, “Education is one of the best ways to counter media bias and misinformation.”

She is encouraging middle-school and high school students to attend the sessions in person or via Zoom, as well as anyone interested in becoming a better media consumer.

Events include:

Oct. 23 at 4:30 p.m. — Keynote: A Tale of “Two Media”: The Black Freedom Struggle Encoded Across Platforms with Lisa Lenoir. Location: IU Bloomington and on Zoom

Oct. 24 at noon — Building Critical Thinkers: Educators and Media Literacy. Location: Columbus Learning Center Summerville Room and Zoom

Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m. — Free Speech, Hate Speech and Conflict with Pamela Morris and Carole Nowicke. Location: Bartholomew County Public Library Red Room and Zoom

Oct. 25, 10 a.m. to noon — IU Columbus student tables on media literacy. Location: Columbus Learning Center Main Street

Oct. 26 at 1:30 p.m. — Social Media Misinformation: Health, Wellness, and Questioning Your Sources. Location: Columbus Learning Center Summerville Room and Zoom

For a complete listing of all Media Literacy Week events, Zoom links and registration: http://go.iu.edu/4QLw.

Media Literacy Week is sponsored locally by Indiana University Columbus and nationally by the National Association for Media Literacy Education.