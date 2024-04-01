IU Columbus hosting event to meet athletes, coaches

A reminder that IU Columbus will be holding an open house this week so you can meet the local Crimson Pride college athletes.

The event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on April 4th at Circle K Fieldhouse at Nexus Park, the former Fair Oaks Mall on 25th Street.

There will be family friendly activities and a chance to talk with the coaches, athletes and athletic staff. IU Columbus is fielding men’s and women’s soccer teams, men’s and women’s cross country, women’s volleyball along with softball, and baseball. The school is adding men’s and women’s basketball, track and field, and competitive cheer and dance teams.

For more about the Athletics Open House, visit go.iu.edu/6lHQ.