IU Columbus graduates 170; First time for new school name

This week’s graduates from a Columbus college campus had a historic first on their diplomas. IU Columbus held its first commencement ceremony under its new name on Tuesday.

The program, held at the Circle K Fieldhouse in Nexus Park, honored 170 students, representing 10 undergraduate degree pathways and two graduate programs.

Although Indiana University has been in Columbus for more than 50 years, this was the first commencement since the school changed its name to IU Columbus last July. The school started as the Columbus Center of IUPUI, then transitioning to IUPUC before becoming IU Columbus.

According to the school, speakers at the commencement included Jay Gladden, Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor, IU Indianapolis, Reinhold Hill, Vice Chancellor and Dean, IU Columbus, Jazmyn Ketchum, a graduating student and Student Government Activities Board President and

Caroline Schaeffer, a graduating student and Chancellor’s Scholar.

To learn more about IU Columbus, visit columbus.iu.edu.