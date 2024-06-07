IU Columbus architecture program receives accreditation

Indiana University’s J. Irwin Miller Architecture Program in downtown Columbus has received its initial accreditation from the National Architectural Accrediting Board.

That is the accrediting body for professional architect degree programs and IU Columbus is one of only three schools in Indiana to be accredited.

According to the school, the accreditation has been a five year process and graduates can now register as an architect nationwide. It will also extend retroactively to all of the degrees granted by the program since May of 2021. The program welcomed its first students in 2018.

The J. Irwin Miller Architecture Program, part of the Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture + Design, is housed in the former Republic Building on Second Street downtown Columbus. The former newspaper building was adapted to its new use with $2 million in funding from the city and community members. The building is one of seven designated as National Historic Landmarks of modernist architecture in the city.

Overall, Columbus has more than 80 architecturally significant works, many designs funded by the Cummins Architecture Program founded by Miller, the long-time head of the Columbus based engine manufacturer.

The architecture program also was recognized by the accrediting board for its curriculum, physical infrastructure and community access.

Photo: Former Republic building on Second Street courtesy of Hadley Fruits via Indiana University J. Irwin Miller Architecture Program