IU Columbus and Ohio group continues Ceraland partnership

The IU Columbus Crimson Pride baseball and softball programs are extending their facilities partnership with Ohio Valley Sports Production at Ceraland Sports Complex, continuing a three-year partnership.

Officials say that the collaboration has transformed the baseball and softball diamonds at Ceraland into state-of-the-art facilities that serve both organizations’ needs while benefiting the broader Columbus sports community.

Ohio Valley Sports Productions’ Joey Rollins says they have “created a solid playing environment that benefits both our organizations and the entire Columbus baseball and softball community.”

Improvements to the Ceraland facilities, include enhanced playing surfaces and field maintenance, as well as new scoreboards on two diamonds.