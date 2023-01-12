Investigators looking for leads in Greenwood death

Investigators are looking to the public for information after a man was shot and killed in Greenwood last night.

According to Indiana State Police reports, emergency personnel were called to the area of Interstate 65 and County Line Road at about 6:25 p.m. last evening on reports of a person being shot. Greenwood police and firefighters discovered a man dead from a gunshot wound inside a white work van. Troopers say that a suspect or suspects in a silver car opened fire on the van as they exited the interstate headed northbound. It is not known how many shots were fired or the motive for the shooting.

Troopers are asking that anyone with information including anyone who had a dash camera operating in the area between 6:20 and 6:30 last night contact the Indiana State Police at 317-899-8577. You can also leave tips anonymously at 317-262-8477.