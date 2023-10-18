Investigation leads to arrest in 19+ year-old child molesting cases

Seymour officers have made an arrest in a child molesting about 20 years after the crime.

According to the Seymour Police Department, officers were alerted late last month about a man who allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with two underage victims 19 or 20 years ago. At the time they all lived in Jackson County.

The investigation led to 62-year-old William J. Gasser of Scottsburg. Police say that during an interview with officers, Gasser admitted to the inappropriate sexual contact.

He was taken to the Jackson County Jail on two felony charges of child molesting.