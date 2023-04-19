Interstate 65 to see bridge work between Seymour, Austin

INDOT says that you will see restrictions on Interstate 65 in Jackson and Scott counties starting next week as crews start preparing for work resurfacing two bridges.

According to the agency, work will be going on nightly, from 9 at night until 6 in the morning, Mondays through Saturdays at two locations. The first zone will be for the Mutton Creek Bridge, between Uniontown and Seymour and the second on the Muscatatuck River Bridge between Austin and Crothersville. You can expect to see lanes closing, reduced speeds and width restrictions during the work.

The preliminary work will include stregthening shoulders and installing lane crossovers and that work is expected to be finished by June. The bridge resurfacing will start in July.

INDOT asks that you slow down, drive without distractions and be alert to worker safety in all work zones.