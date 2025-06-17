Interstate 65 to close south of Indy this weekend

You will see traffic tieups on Interstate 65 heading into Indianapolis this weekend and next as crews make Safety and Efficiency improvements to the highway.

According to INDOT, the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 will be closing from 9 p.m. Friday evening through 6 a.m. Monday. That will be from the interchange with Interstate 70 in downtown Indy, to the exchange at Interstate 465. that will include all entrance ramps. Traffic will be detoured to 465 and 70 during the work. The work was originally scheduled to start last weekend, but was delayed due to the bad weather.

Work on the northbound lanes will be going on the following weekend, June 27th through June 30th.

The work schedule is dependent on the weather.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to be alert to worker safety in all work zones.