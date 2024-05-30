Interstate 65 restrictions to start south of Seymour

You could see lane restrictions on Interstate 65 in Jackson County as early as today.

According to INDOT, contractors will be reducing southbound I-65 to a single lane about two and a half miles south of Seymour. That will be for about three days while crews do patching work in the area.

The work schedule is dependent on the weather.

E&B Paving is the contractor for the project.

INDOT asks you to slow down, to drive without distractions, to be extra cautious and to be alert to worker safety in all work zones.