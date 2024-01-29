Interstate 65 ramps to close today in Jackson County

You could see lane restrictions on Interstate 65 starting today as crews work at exits in Jackson County.

According to INDOT, crews will be alternating reducing northbound and southbound I-65 to one lane and closing on-ramps for bridge repair work. That will be at the bridges over U.S. 50 at Seymour and over U.S. 31 at Crothersville.

The work is scheduled from 9 to 3 p.m. today through Thursday. The work schedule is dependent on the weather.

INDOT asks that you slow down, drive without distractions and be alert to worker safety in all work zones.