Interstate 65 lanes to close for asphalt work

You will see single lanes closed on Interstate 65 in Jackson and Scott counties starting today while crews patch ashphalt on the highway.

INDOT says that the routine maintenance work will be happening between Scottsburg and Seymour from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays through mid-February. One lane will remain open on in both the northbound and southbound directions during the work.

The work schedule depends on the weather.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to use caution and to be alert to worker’s safety in all construction zones.