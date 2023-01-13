Interstate 65 lanes to close between Columbus, Seymour

Overnight lane closures on Interstate 65 near the Columbus exit were scheduled to start last night.

According to INDOT, contractors will be removing barrier walls, completing shoulder work and shifting lanes over the next days.

Tonight the southbound left lane will be closed around the Columbus overpass. The work will move to alternating left and right lane closures in the southbound lanes between Walesboro and Columbus on Sunday. The work will be going on between 9 at night and 6 in the morning.

Sunday’s work will move move the southbound traffic back into the southbound lanes in the work zone. The left lane will remain closed will crews install a barrier wall in the median.

This work is part of the $65 million project adding travel lanes between Seymour and Columbus.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to use extra caution and to drive without distractions in all work zones. The work schedule is dependent on the weather.