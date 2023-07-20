Interstate 65 lanes, ramps to close at Seymour

Lanes and ramps on Interstate 65 in Jackson County will be closing next week as crews patch the bridge at U.S. 50 in Seymour.

According to INDOT, the northbound lanes will be restricted starting on Monday with daytime lane closures from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Wednesday. The eastbound ramp from U.S. 50 to Interstate 65 and the northbound ramp from I-65 to U.S. 50 will also be closed during the work.

The work schedule is dependent on the weather.

INDOT asks that you slow down, drive without distractions and be alert to worker safety in all work zones.