Interstate 65 lane to close north of Seymour Wednesday

There will be lane closures on Interstate 65 just north of the U.S. 50 exit at Seymour tomorrow morning.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, contractors will be closing the southbound left lane just north of the interchange from about 5:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning while contractors work on the guardrails there. The work should be completed Wednesday, depending on the weather.

C-Tech Corporation is the contractor for the project.

INDOT urges you to slow down, to drive without distractions, to use extra caution and to be alert to worker safety in all work zones.