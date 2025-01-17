Interstate 65 lane, ramp at Taylorsville to close this morning

Crews will be closing lanes and a ramp on Interstate 65 at Taylorsville today while they work to complete patching in the area.

According to INDOT, the crews will be closing the right southbound lane of the interstate as well as the southbound off ramp to U.S. 31 starting this morning and lasting through early afternoon. The work schedule is dependent on the weather.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to use extra caution to worker safety in all work zones.