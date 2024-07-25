Interns sought for next session of Indiana legislature

Indiana Senate Republicans are announcing they are searching for paid spring-summer interns during next year’s session of the General Assembly.

They are looking for candidates to fill spots in the caucus’s communications, information technology, legal, legislative, page and policy offices.

Candidates must be at least a sophomore in college and recent graduates as well as graduate school and law school students will also be considered.

Senate internships are full-time positions at the Statehouse in downtown Indianapolis. There is a mandatory orientation in late December and work concludes at the end of the legislative session in April. Interns earn an $900 biweekly stipend and may also benefit from scholarships and academic credit opportunities.

Sen. Greg Walker of Columbus encouraged residents of his Senate district to apply, saying internships can lead to opportunities and allow interns to “develop professional relationships that benefit them when they are ready to start looking for full-time positions.”

The deadline to apply is Oct. 31st. You can get more information online at www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/Intern

Indiana Statehouse photo courtesy of iga.in.gov