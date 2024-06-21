Intense heat returns for Friday and Saturday; Air quality warnings in effect

Forecasters are warning of more hot and humid weather that could make it feel like it is close to 100 degrees outside today and tomorrow.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis says we can expect high temperatures in the low to mid 90s both afternoons, with heat indexes in the upper 90s. That could be hazardous, for those who are sensitive to the conditions or vulnerable.

There are several places available in Bartholomew County if you need to get out of the heat.

The city of Columbus has a cooling station open from 8 to 5 today through Sunday at Donner Center on 22nd Street.

The Bartholomew County Public Library branches can also be used to cool off. The main branch on Fifth Street is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Saturday. The Hope branch is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. tonight, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

You should take extra precautions including drinking lots of non-alcoholic beverages and

limiting your exposure to the heat outdoors in the afternoons and early evenings.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management says today will be another Air Quality Action day in our area.

The agency says that levels of ground level ozone are expected to be in the orange range, meaning conditions are unhealthy for sensitive groups.

High temperatures are expected to reach the 90-degree mark again today and combining that with high humidity and light winds, allows the ozone to accumulate. Forecasters say that Indiana and much of the eastern United States remain under a high pressure atmospheric heat dome which is locking the hot and humid air into place.

You can get more information at SmogWatch.IN.gov