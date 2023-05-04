Inmate arrested again after skipping family funeral

A Decatur County inmate is back in jail after skipping town during a furlough for a funeral.

According to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department, 39-year-old Thomas EJ Moore was granted a furlough by Decatur Superior Court so he could attend a family member’s funeral. The furlough began at 8 a.m. on April 11th and was supposed to end at 3 that day. However, Moore did not come back to the detention center.

Authorities found out that Moore never attended the funeral service and an arrest warrant was issued.

With the assistance of U.S. marshals, Moore was arrested in Bloomington on Monday and returned to the detention center. He is facing a new felony charge of failure to return to lawful detention.