Indy man arrested after Columbus traffic stop finds drugs, gun

A traffic stop early Tuesday morning led to the arrest of an Indianapolis man on drugs and weapon charges.

According to the Columbus Police Department, an officers stopped a truck after noticing the driver make a traffic violation at about 1:41 Tuesday morning on 10th Street and McClure Road. When the officer talked with the driver, police noticed a glass smoking pipe with white residue. The driver, 47 year old Erik Hall of Indianapolis was taken into custody and the pipe was found to contain methamphetamine.

A search uncovered a loaded gun, a packet containing fentanyl and methamphetamine, along with more smoking pipes and drug packaging materials in the truck bed. Hall was also found to be wanted on two outstanding Johnson County warrants.

In addition to the outstanding warrants, Hall is facing new charges including

Possession of Methamphetamine with a Firearm

Possession of a Narcotic Drug with a Firearm

Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of Paraphernalia

and Driving While Suspended with a prior conviction.

Photos courtesy of Columbus Police Department.