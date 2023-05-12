INDOT: Work starting today at Two Mile House Road

You will see work on an intersection improvement project starting today on State Road 46 on the west side Columbus with work lasting through October.

According to INDOT, the first phase of an intersection improvement project is set to start near the intersection with Two Mile House Road on the west side of the city. The inside lanes of eastbound and westbound Jonathan Moore Pike will be closed, including the left turn lane, to allow the curb to be removed and replaced. The outside lanes will remain open but will be separated by barrels or a barrier wall.

Once that work is complete, the restrictions will shift to the outside lanes.

In early June, crews will begin paving and adding traffic signals.

Milestone Contractors are doing the work on the $1.5 million project.