INDOT to Temporarily Close State Road 11 in Jackson County

Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Milestone Contractors plans to temporarily close State Road 11 at the bridge over East Fork White River Overflow as soon as Saturday, April 20, to complete pavement repairs in Jackson County.

The bridge is located approximately two miles north of Seymour between the White River and the I-65 interchange near Jonesville. The temporary closure is expected to begin at approximately 7 a.m. and remain in place for up to 12 hours, weather permitting. The bridge is currently under construction utilizing temporary traffic signals. The signals will reactivate following the closure.

The bridge rehabilitation project is part of a $6.9 million contract awarded to Milestone in December 2023. The contract includes a total of three district bridge projects and one guardrail project. INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution and avoid distractions when traveling in and near work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.