INDOT To Close Right Lane of Northbound I-65 Near S.R 46 Next Weekend

INDOT contractor Force Construction plans to restrict I-65 NB late next week to perform full-depth concrete patching at Columbus.

Starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 7th, the right lane of northbound I-65 is scheduled to close near S.R. 46 (MM 68). The right lane will remain closed through 6 a.m. on Monday, July 10th. This work will be rescheduled to the following weekend if necessary due to inclement weather.

Motorists are reminded to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free in and near construction zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.